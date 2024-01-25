Dense fog advisory in effect; could slow your morning commute

PITTSBURGH — Allow extra time Thursday morning - a dense fog advisory is in effect until 10 a.m.

Dense fog reduces visibility and could cause quick changing travel conditions. Use low beam headlights, allow extra distance between you and the car in front of you, and take it slow around bus stops.

We’re tracking where the fog could slow your commute on Channel 11 Morning News.

Also, make sure to grab your umbrella and rain jacket Thursday morning. Scattered showers are expected on and off throughout the day with steadier rain again late tonight. The wet weather will start to wrap up Friday morning with fog and drizzle early then it will be cloudy and breezy but mild through the rest of the day.

A weekend system will bring cooler marks in the 40s with rain showers, temperatures will fall near freezing Sunday night with a slight chance of a mix to snow showers before ending.

Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for the very latest on the forecast.

