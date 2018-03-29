Fog will reduce visibility to only a few hundred feet in spots Thursday morning, leading to a very slow commute.
A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the entire area until 10 a.m. Remember to use low beams or fog lamps in areas of thick fog.
Drizzle and spotty showers will evolve into a steadier, heavier rain through the morning, with many areas seeing an additional half-inch to an inch of rain through Thursday night.
A thunderstorm can't be ruled out in a couple of spots late Thursday afternoon or evening.
Colder air pours in Friday morning with a few rain and snow showers to start the day. Temperatures will be too warm for anything to stick to the ground.
