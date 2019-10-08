PITTSBURGH - Low beams, patience and fog lamps will be needed as you head to work and school Tuesday morning.
A Dense Fog Advisory is up for parts of the area until 10 a.m.
Fog is thick in many areas from Allegheny County north and west Tuesday morning, reducing visibility to a couple car lengths in some spots.
We’re tracking the fog and monitoring where the biggest trouble spots are on the roads -- on Channel 11 Morning News.
Fog will slowly burn off by mid- to late morning, leaving us with plenty of sunshine and pleasant early October temperatures. High temperatures will make it into the mid-60s.
A slow but steady warming trend will push us through the rest of the work week. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s by the end of the week, and we'll be dry through Friday.
