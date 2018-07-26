Patchy fog will slow Thursday’s morning commute in spots.
It is not foggy everywhere, but a few patches of dense fog are possible during the morning.
Sunshine will be abundant Thursday as high temperatures push well into the 80s.
The next system arrives late Thursday, bringing the threat for showers and strong storms after sunset. Brief heavy rain and damaging winds are possible with any storm that forms.
Storms will be spotty, with not everyone getting rain Thursday night.
Scattered showers will stick around Friday with most of the day being dry.
Humidity and any chance of rain will head out for the weekend.
