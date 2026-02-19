Dense fog throughout the morning, rain returning later in the day

PITTSBURGH — Areas of dense fog will be around until mid-morning. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9am for areas north of Allegheny county.

Showers return late in the day and will continue on and off into Friday morning. Some of the rain could be heavy. A few thunderstorms with gusty winds and frequent lightning will also be possible with the steadiest rain letting up by the Friday morning commute.

Most of the rain will wrap up by lunchtime Friday with some clearing by Friday night.

Cooler air will follow for the weekend. A storm system will bring us a chance of snow Sunday.

