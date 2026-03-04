Dense fog Wednesday morning, highs in the low 50s

PITTSBURGH — Watch for areas of dense fog this morning where visibility could abruptly drop to less than a half mile. Some showers are around as well, mainly south along I-70.

There will be a lot of dry time today albeit clouds will stick around with highs stuck in the low 50s. Steadier rain will return closer to midnight, with several waves of rain expected Thursday along with the chance for an isolated t-storm.

Just a few showers are expected Friday, but another uptick in rain activity is expected Saturday as a front grazes past the area. Thunderstorms are most likely with this batch, although the likelihood for severe weather this week is low at this time.

Temperatures will soar to near 70 Friday and Saturday and drop closer to 60 Sunday, although the second half of the weekend will offer more pleasant weather.

