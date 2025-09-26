Dense fog for your Friday morning commute, clearing skies by the afternoon

PITTSBURGH — Watch for areas of dense fog as you head out this morning, especially north of Pittsburgh where the visibility has already dropped to well under a mile.

Morning clouds and fog will be a bit stubborn, but we should see gradually clearing skies by this afternoon. That will be enough to push high temperatures into the mid-70s.

An upper level low will bring us more clouds Saturday along with a few showers during the day, but mainly east of Pittsburgh and toward the Laurel Highlands. That system will kick out Sunday, bringing us a sunnier end to the weekend as highs that could get close to 80 degrees.

The tropics are waking up and could be a player in our weather next week, although high pressure to the north will act as a brick wall... making it unlikely that our area will see significant rainfall. Stay tuned as we update the forecast throughout the weekend.

