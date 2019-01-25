PITTSBURGH - Keep the snow removal gear handy this weekend. A couple of weak systems will bring light snow Saturday and Sunday, but cold temperatures will mean anything that falls will stick.
The first system moves in early Saturday with 1" or less. You'll be able to clear most of it with a broom rather than a snow shovel, but icy spots will be possible on any untreated surfaces.
The next system moves in overnight Saturday into Sunday with another 1" or less, again a broom should do the trick.
You'll want to stay tuned in for next week though as Severe Weather Team 11 is tracking a "Game Changer." A strong Arctic front that will bring shoveling snow and the coldest air we've felt in a couple of years.
The early outlook includes impacts from snow Monday night into Tuesday mornign, with an extended stretch of wind chills below zero starting early Wednesday.
Start making plans now for the bitter cold that will stick around through next weekend.
