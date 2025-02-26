PITTSBURGH — We’ll start the day dry with areas of fog, but don’t lose sight of your umbrella over the next couple of days.

A storm system will bring some showers to our northern communities later today, but the bulk of the rain holds off until tonight. On and off rain will be with us through the day Thursday as a cold front drops temperatures from the upper 40s Thursday morning into the upper 30s by late in the day.

A few snow showers and flurries are possible Thursday night, but the ground should be too warm for much sticking.

Another system drops in for the start of the weekend bringing us scattered showers Friday night and Saturday morning.

