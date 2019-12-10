PITTSBURGH - Take the winter coats as you head out the door Tuesday. You will need them for the ride home this afternoon.
A powerful cold front that swept through the area overnight will send temperatures crashing into the mid-30s by late Tuesday afternoon. Gusty winds to 30 mph will give us wind chills into the 20s by the evening commute.
Spotty light rain showers and areas of drizzle will linger through the day. Rain will change to snow showers in the mountains, where some light accumulation is possible late in the afternoon and in the evening.
Temperatures will drop to near 20 degrees Tuesday night, with highs struggling into the lower 30s Wednesday. The breeze will keep wind chills in the teens and lower 20s much of the day Wednesday.
