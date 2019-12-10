  • Dropping temperatures, wind chills in 20s Tuesday afternoon

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - You'll need your winter coat Tuesday afternoon as temperatures continue to fall.

    Temperatures will be in the 30s, with wind chills in the 20s during the afternoon. 

    Related Headlines

    Breezy winds will continue with a cloudy sky around our area. The best chance for rain or snow will be across our southeast counties Tuesday afternoon. 

    INTERACTIVE RADAR

    Look for decreasing clouds Tuesday night, with low temperatures near 20 degrees. 

    Wednesday will bring sun and clouds, with high temperatures near freezing and breezy conditions.

    If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, download our Severe Weather Team 11 App.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories