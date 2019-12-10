PITTSBURGH - You'll need your winter coat Tuesday afternoon as temperatures continue to fall.
Temperatures will be in the 30s, with wind chills in the 20s during the afternoon.
Breezy winds will continue with a cloudy sky around our area. The best chance for rain or snow will be across our southeast counties Tuesday afternoon.
Look for decreasing clouds Tuesday night, with low temperatures near 20 degrees.
Wednesday will bring sun and clouds, with high temperatures near freezing and breezy conditions.
