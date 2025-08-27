Dry, cool temperatures Wednesday evening; chilly weather overnight

PITTSBURGH — Dry and cool this evening, temperatures will fall to around 50 degrees, and some spots will be in the upper 40s again to start the day on Thursday.

The kids will need a jacket or sweatshirt at the bus stop in the morning. Sun and clouds early Thursday with slightly warmer highs by the afternoon, temperatures will reach the mid-70s.

A cold front will bring more clouds to the area by the afternoon, with the chance for a few rain showers later in the day.

Friday will be cooler with clouds early that will mix with some sun later in the day. A few spotty showers can’t be ruled out. Friday will be cooler with highs around 70 degrees.

Labor Day weekend will start cool with a mix of sun and clouds. Pleasant conditions will continue through Labor Day with slightly warmer marks on Monday with a high near 80 degrees.

