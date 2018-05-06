  • Dry, cooler weather to start the work week

    Updated:
    PITTSBURGH -

    Showers are tapering off across the Pittsburgh area.

    Dry, cooler weather returns late Sunday through early next week.

    Related Headlines

    DOWNLOAD THE SEVERE WEATHER TEAM 11 APP

    The next chance for rain is late on Wednesday through Thursday.

    After that, it is expected to feel more seasonal.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    Severe Weather Team 11
         		 Stephen Cropper
         		 Scott Harbaugh
         		 Kevin Benson
     

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Dry, cooler weather to start the work week

  • Headline Goes Here

    Cooler temperatures, showers for Pittsburgh Marathon weekend

  • Headline Goes Here

    11 things to know to stay safe during a tornado

  • Headline Goes Here

    Temps will climb over next few days, approaching 80 degrees

  • Headline Goes Here

    Will it ever be summer? Chief meteorologist Stephen Cropper gives his outlook