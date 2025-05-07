Dry day with mix of clouds and sun before chance of rain returns

PITTSBURGH — Drier flow will keep the area quiet today with a mix of clouds and sunshine. An incoming weak front may bring us light scattered showers Thursday into Friday, but many hours will be rain-free.

Behind the front, we’ll trend sunnier this weekend and warmer during the day. The nights will still be cool with both mornings dipping into the 40s with a few 30s possible Saturday morning. Overall, it’s looking like a great weekend for mom with light winds and comfortable conditions.

Our warming trend will continue into next week with most days expected to be around 5 degrees above average. The pattern may turn a little rainy again as we head into next Tuesday.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group