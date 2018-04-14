  • Dry Saturday with increasing clouds, rain expected

    Updated:

    Many hours Saturday will be dry, with clouds increasing later.

    It now looks like showers will hold off until very late in the afternoon and evening.

    Showers should be rather light and limited in coverage.

    The latest models have delayed the arrival of rain and storms on Sunday, so a lot of the day should be dry. A few showers are possible in the afternoon, mainly north of Pittsburgh.

    The heaviest rain should move through the area Sunday night and early on Monday.

    Up to 3 inches of rain will be possible, mainly Sunday night through Monday, leading to high water and flooding concerns to start next week.

