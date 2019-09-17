PITTSBURGH - Tuesday night, expect cooler weather with lows in the mid-50s and a clear sky.
Keep the lawn sprinklers handy, though, as our stretch of dry weather will continue. Wednesday will start with seasonal temperatures in the low to mid-50s, then rebound near 80 under mostly sunny skies by the afternoon.
A soaking rain of more than 3" early in the month helped push rain totals up for September, and we're still holding at more than 1.75" above average.
Temperatures will climb a bit later this week, along with a slight uptick in humidity by the weekend.
The next chance of rain won't arrive until Sunday night.
