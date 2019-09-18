PITTSBURGH - If you're in a "good" mood, thank the weather!
Cool nights make for great sleeping and sun-filled days. Warm temps are back to comfortable levels.
Conditions will be great for wrapping up outdoor projects like painting, concrete work or asphalt sealing, as well kids sporting events.
Our dry pattern is sticking around for the next several days, with only a slight increase in humidity levels as we head into the weekend.
