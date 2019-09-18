  • Dry stretch continues through the week

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - If you're in a "good" mood, thank the weather!

    Cool nights make for great sleeping and sun-filled days. Warm temps are back to comfortable levels.

    Related Headlines

    Conditions will be great for wrapping up outdoor projects like painting, concrete work or asphalt sealing, as well kids sporting events.

    Our dry pattern is sticking around for the next several days, with only a slight increase in humidity levels as we head into the weekend. 

    If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, download our Severe Weather Team 11 App.

    Severe Weather Team 11
         		 Stephen Cropper
         		 Scott Harbaugh
     
    Kevin Benson
         		 Danielle Dozier
         		 Click to Download
     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories