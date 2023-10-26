Warm temperatures expected again Thursday

PITTSBURGH — Make the most of the dry, mild weather because big changes are on the way this weekend. Temperatures will push back into the mid 70s again Thursday and it could be even warmer Friday. Both days look mainly dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine at this point, but rain showers move back in Saturday.

Neither day appears to be a washout this weekend, but there will be periods of steadier rain at times, especially Sunday. Temperatures will also take a big hit, dropping nearly 30 degrees by Sunday.

