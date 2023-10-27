Dry, warm Friday before spotty showers, cooler air moves in

PITTSBURGH — It was very mild this morning and temperatures should slowly rise into the mid-70s this afternoon. Clouds should keep the record high of 80 degrees today safe. Overnight temperatures will stay in the 60s with a few light showers possible.

The cold front approaches tomorrow, which will lead to some showers, mainly from late morning into the parts of the afternoon. Most of the day will be dry but watch for a heavier shower or two in spots. The high tomorrow will likely be reached during mid-day before temperatures slowly drop into the afternoon and evening.

The front gets hung up over us on Sunday, which will lead to steady rain during the morning and showers lasting into the afternoon. More light showers expected on Monday before the rush of cooler air arrives by Halloween.

