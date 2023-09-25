Fall feel this week with clouds, spotty showers

PITTSBURGH — The weather will have a very fall feel this week with lots of clouds and spotty showers from time to time. Many of the daylight hours will be dry, but highs will be in the 60s much of the week.

You can expect some patchy drizzle during the day Monday with a better chance of showers Monday night and Tuesday morning.

The weather will stay unsettled through the week with rain chances ramping up again Wednesday night and continuing through Thursday.

We’ll close out September on a mild note with highs back into the mid-70s by next weekend.

