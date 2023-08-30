Weather

Grab a jacket: Fall-like weather Wednesday with temps in the low 70s

By Scott Harbaugh, WPXI-TV

WPXI - Pittsburgh Skyline WPXI - Pittsburgh Skyline Cloudy conditions

PITTSBURGH — It will feel more like late September today.

Clouds will be slow to move out, and that will mean most areas will see temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s for highs later in the day.

Temperatures stay cool through Thursday with more sunshine setting up a great start to the Labor Day weekend. By Monday, the return of heat and humidity will make it feel more like summer. A few days could see highs in the lower 90s next week.

