Fall preview continues Wednesday with lower temperatures

PITTSBURGH — Our fall preview continues today with a nice mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will jump from the upper 40s into the lower 70s by late this afternoon. Once again, humidity will not be a factor.

Temperatures will get warmer as we head toward the weekend. We’ll be back to near 80° by Friday but humidity will stay low in the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid 80s but humidity won’t be terrible.

