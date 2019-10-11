PITTSBURGH - Get outside and enjoy today's weather. It will be mostly sunny with clouds building in later this evening.
Showers will develop in spots overnight with temperatures in the low 50s.
You'll want your umbrella Saturday morning as rain moves through. Rainfall amounts will be light. It will be a cool and breezy day with temperatures hovering in the 50s through much of the day.
Patchy frost is possible Sunday morning as temperatures drop to the upper 30s with light winds.
Sunday is a great day to get outside as temperatures rebound to the low 60s under a mostly sunny sky.
