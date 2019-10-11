PITTSBURGH - Friday will be the best day of the bunch as a cold front will drop temperatures this weekend and bring a few hours of showers to the region Saturday.
A line of showers will move through the area Saturday with a cold front, but no heavy rain or storms are expected. Grab the sweatshirt before you head out with high temperatures struggling to get out of the 50s during the day. It will be cold Saturday night with most areas dropping into the 30s by early Sunday morning.
Related Headlines
Sunday is the pick day of the weekend with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures recovering into the 60s.
If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, download our Severe Weather Team 11 App.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}