PITTSBURGH - Make an outdoor "to do" list Friday, as fantastic fall weather sticks around.
Sunshine will help warm temperatures back into the 70s by the afternoon, but you'll need the hot chocolate if you're headed to football games Friday night.
It's shaping up to be a 50/50 outdoor weekend, with a few showers Saturday and dry weather returning Sunday.
Showers will be scattered through the day Saturday, but no heavy rain or storms are expected.
Grab the sweatshirt before you head out, with high temperatures only in the low 60s and a little breeze to make it feel even cooler.
