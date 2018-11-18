Fast-moving system to bring light mix of rain, snow Sunday

PITTSBURGH - Wintry weather takes a break as we start the weekend.
Temperatures will still be cold, but highs will make it above freezing into the upper 30's and close to 40 in southern counties.
Another fast-moving system will zip through Sunday, bringing a very light mix of rain and snow.
Temperatures will be mild enough for it to melt during the day, but icy spots could develop overnight and into early on Monday morning as temperatures fall back closer to freezing.
