Fast-moving system to bring rain, snow showers Monday

PITTSBURGH - Just in time for the morning commute, another fast-moving system will zip through bringing rain and snow showers.
Snow is most likely in the northern counties. Rain will occur in the southern locations and in between, a light mix of rain and snow is possible at times.
Severe Weather Team 11 is tracking where temperatures will be cold enough for roads to freeze, on Channel 11 Morning News starting at 4:30 a.m.
Little to no accumulation is expected, but even just a coating may cause some slick spots.
By late morning, as temperatures move above freezing, precipitation in all areas will turn into rain showers through the afternoon and wind down toward evening.
