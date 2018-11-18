Fast-moving system to bring rain, snow showers Sunday

PITTSBURGH - Temperatures will still be cold early Sunday, but highs will make it into the 40's this afternoon.
Another fast moving system will zip through this afternoon and evening bringing a few rain and snow showers, a light mix of rain and snow is possible at times.
It will be mild enough for light snow to melt during the day, but icy spots could develop overnight and into early on Monday morning, especially in northern counties as temperatures fall back closer to freezing.
