Father’s Day Forecast: Chilly start with a quick warmup Sunday

Grab a light jacket because it is yet another chilly start out there. We’ll warm up quickly throughout the day with temperatures in the 70s by noon time and near 80 by late afternoon. Low humidity and plentiful sunshine will make it a great day for Dad and any outdoor festivities. It will turn cool again tonight but not quite as cool as this morning.

Tomorrow you’ll notice a bit more humidity in the air by the afternoon and evening. That could lead to a few showers or a storm, mainly from Pittsburgh points south. Coverage looks spotty though so don’t expect a lot of rain.

A few additional showers are possible Tuesday mainly north of Pittsburgh during the afternoon. We’ll see a return of dry weather and less humidity for mid-week with highs seasonably warm in the low to mid-80s.

Severe Weather Team 11 will keep you posted on any additional storms that could be heading our way this week.

