Few flurries possible Wednesday evening, average temperatures on Thursday with chance of showers

PITTSBURGH — Mostly cloudy this evening with temperatures in the low 30s and wind chills in the 20s. A few flurries or a passing snow shower can’t be ruled out late this evening.

Back to average Thursday highs will be in the upper 40s and low 50s with the chance for a few spotty showers.

A chilly rain that will likely move in on Thursday evening. Mostly cloudy and warmer Friday with highs near 60 degrees; rain showers move in for the afternoon and early evening hours. Pockets of moderate rain are possible along with a chance for some thunder.

Much warmer this weekend with highs in the 60s. The next chance for rain will come Sunday evening, with gusty winds and colder air that will follow for the start of the next work week.

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