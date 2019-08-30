More clouds and a few isolated showers are in the forecast Friday, but most areas will stay dry.
A stray shower is possible north of Pittsburgh during the day Friday.
Related Headlines
High temperatures will approach 80 degrees by mid-afternoon. It looks like a spectacular Friday night for high school football with only the slightest chance of a shower or storm south of I-70.
The Labor Day Weekend kicks off with great weather Saturday, as temperatures rebound into the upper 70s under a partly sunny sky, but Sunday could bring a few showers and storms.
Right now, Sunday doesn't look like a washout, but there will be times when wet weather will impact your plans.
We know you'll want to spend as much time outdoors this weekend, so Severe Weather Team 11 will be tracking and updating the chance for wet weather frequently. Check back often as we get new timing.
If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, download our Severe Weather Team 11 App.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}