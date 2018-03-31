  • Few more showers expected for weekend

    Updated:

    Despite the wet weather wrapping up, the Flood Advisory for the Ohio River will remain in effect until Saturday afternoon.

    DOWNLOAD THE SEVERE WEATHER TEAM 11 APP

    Related Headlines

    Clouds will decrease through the night, but the cold air will stick around.

    Much of the holiday weekend will be dry with only a narrow band of rain and snow showers Saturday night. Winds pick back up overnight with gusts into the 20s.

    Easter Sunday will be chilly with highs in the low to mid-40s.

    Severe Weather Team 11
         		 Stephen Cropper
         		 Scott Harbaugh
     
    Valerie Smock
         		 Kevin Benson
         		 Click to Download
     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Few more showers expected for weekend

  • Headline Goes Here

    Rain showers will continue through the rest of the week

  • Headline Goes Here

    WATCH: Kindergartner's hilarious 'weather report' takes internet by storm

  • Headline Goes Here

    Temperatures rising slightly as possible storms approach

  • Headline Goes Here

    Wind chills will fall into teens Thursday night