Despite the wet weather wrapping up, the Flood Advisory for the Ohio River will remain in effect until Saturday afternoon.
Clouds will decrease through the night, but the cold air will stick around.
Much of the holiday weekend will be dry with only a narrow band of rain and snow showers Saturday night. Winds pick back up overnight with gusts into the 20s.
Easter Sunday will be chilly with highs in the low to mid-40s.
