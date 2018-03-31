  • Few more showers, snow expected for holiday weekend

    Updated:

    Cold early today, then a gusty south wind will push temperatures into the mid 50's this afternoon.

    Clouds will increase and a few showers may occur late in the evening but more numerous showers will occur overnight and very early on Easter Sunday including a bit of snow mixing in briefly, with no accumulation expected.  

    Clouds will decrease on Sunday with a cooler, north wind keeping the temperature in the mid 40's.

    Another disturbance will move by just south of Pittsburgh on Sunday night and early on Monday morning producing a bit of snow.  

    Right now it looks like a few spots may see a a coating to perhaps an inch or so in the ridges.

    We will fine tune the timing and amounts through the weekend in Severe Weather Center 11.

