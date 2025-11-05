A few rain showers later Wednesday, wind gusts approaching 40 mph

It’ll be warm and windy this afternoon. Highs will rise to the mid-60s with wind gusts around 40 mph, and isolated higher wind gusts could be possible. Scattered showers are possible around dinner time. An isolated severe gusty thunderstorm can’t be ruled out for areas north and east of I-80.

Cooler air will follow this system for Thursday, with highs back to the mid-50s with dry conditions. The break between systems won’t last long. The next system will bring rain to the area by Friday afternoon, and it will stick around through the night.

A few showers may linger into early Saturday morning, but Saturday looks to be the drier day of the weekend. Sunday will feature chilly rain showers with breezy conditions, with colder air wrapping in from the northwest Sunday night and into Monday. Scattered snow showers are possible in spots through the day on Monday with highs in the upper 30s and wind chills in the 20s.

