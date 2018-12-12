PITTSBURGH - Temperatures will start the day Wednesday in the 20s and only climb into the mid and upper 30s under mostly cloudy skies.
A very weak system will bring a few rounds of light snow and rain to the area Wednesday night.
Related Headlines
We're getting new timing of when the wintry mix will move in -- for Channel 11 News at Noon.
Untreated roads could get slick in areas where light snow could fall for a few hours, mainly north of Pittsburgh. Lingering snow showers will last into the morning commute Thursday before ending.
You'll need the umbrella Friday, as wet weather returns. Winds from the south will bring milder temperatures into the area, but off and on showers will stick around for most of the day.
Saturday looks wet too, with showers in the area for most of the day.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}