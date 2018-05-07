Temperatures will climb into the upper 60s Monday with a north wind of 5 to 15 mph.
Storm Tracker: Timing showers through area Monday
A few showers are possible during the afternoon with the heating of the day.
Monday night, there will be patchy fog with lows in the low 50s and light winds.
Tuesday will bring high temperatures in the low to mid-70s. An isolated shower is possible in the afternoon.
Wednesday looks nice with highs near 80 degrees.
More rain with possible storms will move in on Thursday.
