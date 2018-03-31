  • Few showers, snow for Easter weekend

    Updated:

    The flood advisory for the Ohio River at Pittsburgh has been extended until 8 p.m. Sunday.

    A gusty south wind will push temperatures into the mid 50s this afternoon.

    Related Headlines

    Clouds will increase and a few showers may occur late in the evening but more numerous showers will occur overnight and very early on Easter Sunday, with a bit of snow mixing in briefly, with no accumulation expected.  

    DOWNLOAD THE SEVERE WEATHER TEAM 11 APP

    Clouds will decrease on Sunday, with a cooler north wind keeping the temperature in the mid 40s.

    Another disturbance will move by just south of Pittsburgh on Sunday night and early on Monday morning ,producing a bit of snow.  

    Right now it looks like a few spots may see a coating to perhaps an inch or so in the ridges.

    We will fine tune the timing and amounts through the weekend in Severe Weather Center 11.

    Severe Weather Team 11
         		 Stephen Cropper
         		 Scott Harbaugh
     
    Valerie Smock
         		 Kevin Benson
         		 Click to Download
     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Few showers, snow for Easter weekend

  • Headline Goes Here

    Tennessee pastor accused of child molestation arrested in Allegheny County

  • Headline Goes Here

    Bust out your Pirates gear: Chick-Fil-A giving away free chicken…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Few more showers, snow expected for holiday weekend

  • Headline Goes Here

    Crews battle house fire in Carrick