The flood advisory for the Ohio River at Pittsburgh has been extended until 8 p.m. Sunday.
A gusty south wind will push temperatures into the mid 50s this afternoon.
Related Headlines
Clouds will increase and a few showers may occur late in the evening but more numerous showers will occur overnight and very early on Easter Sunday, with a bit of snow mixing in briefly, with no accumulation expected.
DOWNLOAD THE SEVERE WEATHER TEAM 11 APP
Clouds will decrease on Sunday, with a cooler north wind keeping the temperature in the mid 40s.
Another disturbance will move by just south of Pittsburgh on Sunday night and early on Monday morning ,producing a bit of snow.
Right now it looks like a few spots may see a coating to perhaps an inch or so in the ridges.
We will fine tune the timing and amounts through the weekend in Severe Weather Center 11.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}