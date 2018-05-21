Most of Monday will be dry with a stray shower or storm late in the day.
Rainfall chances will go up Monday night with a few rounds of rain. A thunderstorm will be possible overnight.
Scattered showers and storms are likely Tuesday. Isolated severe storms will also be possible during the day, with gusty winds and heavy rain.
It will be warm and a bit muggy the next couple of days.
Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for the latest timing of severe weather during the day Tuesday.
