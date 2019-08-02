PITTSBURGH - Sunglasses and umbrellas will be needed Friday.
The day will start fairly quiet with a mix of sun and clouds. A few showers and thunderstorms will start to pop during the afternoon.
Storms will be spotty, but the strongest will be capable of heavy rainfall, creating ponding on area roads and gusty winds.
The bulk of the weekend will be dry, with only a stray shower or storm Saturday, mainly south and east of Pittsburgh.
It will be warm right through the weekend, with high temperatures in the 80s.
