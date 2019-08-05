  • Few showers, storms expected next several days

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - An unsettled stretch of weather begins today but really ramps up Tuesday.

    Isolated showers and storms will pop up Monday afternoon.  The coverage will be limited, but some stronger downpours are possible that could lead to localized flooding.  

    Related Headlines

    INTERACTIVE RADAR

    Showers and storms will be more widespread on Tuesday and Wednesday.  

    The on and off showers and thunderstorms will continue through Thursday.  The main concern through the week will be repeated rounds of heavy rain leading to localized flooding and high water issues.

      If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, download our Severe Weather Team 11 App.

    Severe Weather Team 11
         		 Stephen Cropper
         		 Scott Harbaugh
     
    Kevin Benson
         		 Danielle Dozier
         		 Click to Download
     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories