PITTSBURGH - An unsettled stretch of weather begins today but really ramps up Tuesday.
Isolated showers and storms will pop up Monday afternoon. The coverage will be limited, but some stronger downpours are possible that could lead to localized flooding.
Showers and storms will be more widespread on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The on and off showers and thunderstorms will continue through Thursday. The main concern through the week will be repeated rounds of heavy rain leading to localized flooding and high water issues.
