  • Few showers, thunderstorms could move in for morning commute

    Updated:
    PITTSBURGH -

    A few showers or T-storms may be around for your Tuesday morning commute, with more widespread showers and storms expected during the day.

    Locally heavy rainfall, damaging wind gusts and hail may accompany the strongest storms. Highs will be in the mid-80s. 

    The pattern remains unsettled through Wednesday as a cold front moves through. 

