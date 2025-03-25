



PITTSBURGH — Most of the area will be dry today, but have the umbrella handy just in case.

A few showers will cross the area Tuesday afternoon and evening. Most of the rain will be south of Pittsburgh and pretty light.

Much colder air is expected Wednesday. High temperatures will only be in the lower 40s. There will be a few light snow/rain showers during the day, but nothing will stick.

Warmer air returns by the end of the week.

