  • Few snow, rain showers for start of work week

    By: Scott Harbaugh

    Updated:

    Spotty snow showers will overtake the area during the day Monday.

    The snow will mix with rain in the afternoon. Any accumulation would be nothing more than a dusting, especially in the mountains.

    We’re tracking which neighborhoods will see snowflakes today and when they will change over to rain -- on Channel 11 Morning News.

    Cold will stay locked into the area through Tuesday.

    High temperatures Monday will struggle to get near 40 degrees. Most areas will stay in the 30 during the afternoon.

    Any rain and snow showers will slowly exit the area Monday evening.

    Tuesday will be another chilly day with morning temperatures in the 20s. Highs will make it into the mid-40s. A stray rain or snow shower will be possible.

