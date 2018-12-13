PITTSBURGH - A few snow showers are possible Thursday morning along the Interstate 80 corridor.
Moisture is very limited across much of the area, so many places will stay dry.
Related Headlines
Expect temperatures Thursday morning in the mid-30s, with highs during the day in the mid-40s.
Rain will develop late Friday afternoon and evening. Plan on having your umbrella through the weekend as Severe Weather Team 11 tracks periods of rain.
High temperatures through the weekend will reach near 50 degrees.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}