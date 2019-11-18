PITTSBURGH - Expect more clouds than sun to start the week.
Temperatures will be near freezing when you head out the door Monday morning.
A weak wave of energy will move through the area and bring isolated sprinkles or flurries during the day Monday. Most areas will just see a lot of clouds.
High temperatures will push into the mid- and upper 40s.
A spotty shower is also possible late in the day Tuesday. That rain may mix with snow showers in the mountains. But, again, any precipitation will be very light.
The next best chance for widespread rain will come Thursday evening. That will also be the warmest day of the week, with high temperatures in the 50s. It will turn gusty and wet as a low-pressure system approaches.
