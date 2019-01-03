PITTSBURGH - Overnight rain showers have left many roads damp for Thursday’s morning commute.
A few sprinkles or flurries are possible as you head out the door. Clouds will slowly break during the afternoon, allowing temperatures to warm to near 40 degrees.
Friday will be dry and warmer, with high temperatures near 50 degrees.
Our next rainmaker rolls in Friday night but should quickly exit the area Saturday morning, leaving the bulk of the weekend dry and mild.
