PITTSBURGH - Let's do it all over again. It will be another day of near record heat across the area Wednesday.
Temperatures will start the day in the upper 60s and finish out the afternoon in the upper 80s. We will once again be very close to the record high of 89 degrees set in 1927 and 1884.
A few afternoon and evening thunderstorms may help cool you off, but the real change will be felt later this week.
A powerful early fall cold front will knock temperatures down nearly 45 degrees from Thursday afternoon's highs in the mid-80s to Saturday morning's lows in the lower 40s.
