Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms could slow Wednesday’s morning and evening commutes.
A few pockets of heavy rain are possible during the day Wednesday. Most areas will see a half-inch or less of rain, with isolated higher amounts possible.
Showers will gradually shut off Wednesday night as slightly drier air works into the area.
