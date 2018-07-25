  • Few storms possible as rounds of rain cross area Wednesday

    Updated:
    PITTSBURGH -

    Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms could slow Wednesday’s morning and evening commutes.

    A few pockets of heavy rain are possible during the day Wednesday. Most areas will see a half-inch or less of rain, with isolated higher amounts possible.

    Showers will gradually shut off Wednesday night as slightly drier air works into the area.

