PITTSBURGH - The first accumulating snow of the season could be only days away.
Rain will break out across the area Thursday as a cold front pushes through the region. A developing storm system along the front will help throw moisture into our area Thursday afternoon and Thursday night.
Severe Weather Team 11 is closely monitoring the storm system. Look for the latest forecast on Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.
As temperatures drop behind the front, rain will change to snow from northwest to southeast late in the day.
It is hard to have an exact feel for timing and track from several days out, with computer data pointing to several different solutions. However, the potential is there for the first ground-whitening snow of the year later this week.
The American forecast model has most of the area with less than an inch of snow, mainly on the grassy surfaces.
The European model has been more vigorous in changing rain to snow with a widespread 1 to 3 inches possible by late Thursday night north of Interstate 70.
There are several factors at play that can change the strength and path of the storm, plus how much cold air is in place.
