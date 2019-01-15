PITTSBURGH - Three wintry systems will impact our weather heading through the rest of the week.
System No. 1 arrives with light snow showers late Tuesday night and lingering on and off through Wednesday. While total accumulation will be a half inch or less, roads could be slick for the Wednesday morning commute.
Related Headlines
We're updating the timing of when snow showers start up tonight as we track the two other wintry systems heading our way -- on Channel 11 Morning News.
A second storm system will move in Thursday, bringing the threat of accumulating snow to parts of the area, with others getting mostly rain. This system will impact areas for the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes.
The third and largest storm system moves in this weekend, spreading snow and rain into the area. The exact track of the storm will determine who sees more rain and where more snow will fall.
STORY: Severe Weather Team 11 tracking potential weekend storm
Areas that stay all snow will see several inches of snow this weekend.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}